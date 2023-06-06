UK Baseball heads to 2nd super regional in program history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky Baseball is heading to the super regional to take on LSU after defeating Indiana in a winner take all game on Monday night.

The postseason returned to Kentucky Proud Park for just the second time under Nick Mingione and ended with the same result, a trip to the program’s second-ever super regional.

UK’s win over Indiana capped off the team’s impressive weekend by winning three games in a 36-hour period.

After facing defeat at the hands of Indiana on Saturday, UK came back strong with a 10-0 victory over West Virginia early Sunday. This would set up a crucial game to stay alive where they overpowered Indiana 16-6 late Sunday night.

It would all lead to a showdown on Monday meeting for a third and final game where UK came out on top 4-2. The win would showcase impressive efforts from the Team’s First Baseman, Hunter Gilliam, as he broke the tie with a double that drove in Devin Burkes in the bottom of the sixth. He ended the night 1-3 with an RBI and a Run.

“That’s something to build upon. We’ve had our backs against the wall before. And to have to do that and win three straight games against really good teams. I mean, West Virginia and Indiana, you’ve heard me say it all week — those are really good teams and really well-coached teams. To be able to do that, and for them to know they’re two wins away from taking a picture in front of that, that’s where you’re supposed to go,” Mingione said in a postgame conference, according to UK Athletics.

UK will face off against the National 5 seed in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.