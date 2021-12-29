UK Athletics’ 3.0 GPA streak reaches 19 semesters

Wildcat student-athletes on scholarship posted cumulative GPA of 3.214

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – With grades for the 2021 fall semester now finalized, University of Kentucky Athletics has surpassed its goal of a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average for 19 straight semesters, as Wildcat scholarship student-athletes combined to achieve a GPA of 3.214.

“I continue to be proud of our student-athletes’ consistency of performance in the classroom,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “I also am thankful for the assistance of our CATS (Center for Academic and Tutorial Services) staff in helping guide and encourage our student success.”

The gymnastics team led the department with a fall GPA of 3.779 among scholarship student-athletes. The baseball team led the way for UK men’s sports, posting a GPA of 3.694 among scholarship players. (Click here for list by sport UKAD_Department_Grade_Report_Fall_2021)

Individually, 395 Wildcats achieved a GPA of 3.0 or higher, including 107 Cats who reached 4.0 for the semester.

UK’s high marks in the fall semester continue the trend of strong academic news:

In November, UK student-athletes broke the school record for Federal Graduation Rate and tied the school record in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate. UK has broken or tied the GSR school record every year since the NCAA began measuring that statistic in 2005. Including the 2021 spring and fall commencements, 118 Wildcat student-athletes earned degrees or certifications during the academic year – 15 of whom were master’s degree graduates.

UK Athletics supports the academic success of its student-athletes through CATS – the first academic center of its kind dedicated solely to serving student-athletes. CATS is an important component of UK’s Student-Athlete Experience division, launched as a renewal of the department’s commitment to prepare student-athletes to enter life after UK.