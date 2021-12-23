UK Athletics: $100,000 from UK-WKU game to go to tornado disaster relief funds

Kentucky United Toy Drive also held at Rupp Arena Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fundraising continues for tornado disaster relief in Western Kentucky with another $100,000 contribution.

Kentucky Athletics shared a post on social media about the contribution from Wednesday’s Kentucky men’s basketball game, saying in part, “The total benefiting the Red Cross that started with last week’s telethon is now a whopping $4,622,057!”

A toy drive for children impacted by the tornadoes also took place Wednesday at Rupp Arena. People attending Wednesday’s UK versus WKU game were encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys in original packaging or $25 VISA or Mastercard gift cards.

The donations will be given to families in Western Kentucky as part off the Kentucky United Toy Drive.

You can find more information about the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and other ways to donate HERE.