UK assistant football coach in “good condition,’ after medical episode

LEXINGTON , KY (WTVQ)- University of Kentucky football team offensive coordinator Liam Coen is in “good condition,” after having a medical episode that occurred on Sunday at 12:40 p.m. while he was working in the team’s football offices.

A press release from the university says that “(Coen) is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital while doctors and medical personnel continue to monitor him and he is expected to be released Monday. Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time.”

This is a developing news story and it will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.