UK announces May 2023 commencement ceremonies dates, schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky announced dates and times for its May 2023 commencement ceremonies on Tuesday.

Ceremonies will take place on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

The schedule of colleges and times is as follows:

Friday, May 5

9 a.m.

College of Agriculture, Food and Environment

College of Communication and Information

College of Pharmacy

College of Public Health

College of Social Work

2 p.m.

College of Education

College of Engineering

College of Medicine

College of Fine Arts

Martin School of Public Policy and Administration

Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce

6 p.m.

Gatton College of Business and Economics

College of Design

College of Nursing

Saturday, May 6

9 a.m.

College of Arts and Sciences

College of Health Sciences