UK announces May 2023 commencement ceremonies dates, schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky announced dates and times for its May 2023 commencement ceremonies on Tuesday.
Ceremonies will take place on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
The schedule of colleges and times is as follows:
Friday, May 5
9 a.m.
College of Agriculture, Food and Environment
College of Communication and Information
College of Pharmacy
College of Public Health
College of Social Work
2 p.m.
College of Education
College of Engineering
College of Medicine
College of Fine Arts
Martin School of Public Policy and Administration
Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce
6 p.m.
Gatton College of Business and Economics
College of Design
College of Nursing
Saturday, May 6
9 a.m.
College of Arts and Sciences
College of Health Sciences