UK announces largest-ever gift received in nearly 160-year history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky announced Thursday the largest-ever gift received in its nearly 160-year history.

The Bill Gatton Foundation presented the $100 million gift to the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment from UK alum and former trustee, the late Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton. The gift is believed to also be the largest to a college of agriculture in the United States.

“This is a transformational gift that will have a profound impact on CAFE and the University of Kentucky,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “It will be a cornerstone in our efforts – and our singular mission – to advance Kentucky in everything that we do. Like Mr. Gatton did, we dream of a Kentucky tomorrow that is healthier, wealthier and wiser than it is today. This gift reflects his profound belief in this institution to be a partner for progress in our capacity and commitment to advance Kentucky.”

To honor Gatton’s parents, Edith Martin and Harry W. Gatton Sr., the college will be renamed the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

Gatton’s gift is the latest in a series of generous donations that have transformed the university, including record-breaking gifts to the Gatton College of Business and Economics, the university’s Gatton Student Center and scholarships for students with unmet financial needs through the UK Leads initiative.