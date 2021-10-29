U.S. Senator Rand Paul names Hinton Mills as U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week

WASHINGTON (WTVQ) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has recognized Hinton Mills of Flemingsburg as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.

The Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship issued the following statement regarding the recognition:

“Mr. President, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, each week I recognize an outstanding Kentucky small business that exemplifies the American entrepreneurial spirit. This week, it is my privilege to recognize a family-owned small business and beloved eastern Kentucky staple, Hinton Mills of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, as the Senate Small Business of the Week.

“In 1918, Frank L. Hinton and his wife, Ellora, established Hinton Mills in Goddard, Kentucky. The general store, which provided supplies for local farmers, moved down the road to Plummers Landing in 1923. After serving in World War II, their son, Frank O. Hinton, returned to run the family business together with his wife, Maxine. Frank O., who had a passion for raising livestock, added a feed mill in 1956. By 1977, Hinton Mills had added locations in Flemingsburg, Ewing, and May’s Lick, primarily serving local dairy operations and tobacco farmers. A fifth location opened in Cynthiana in 2015, enabling Hinton Mills to serve northern and eastern Kentucky.

“Today, Hinton Mills continues to thrive as a farm supply store and feed retailer. The family-owned business celebrated its 103rd anniversary in 2021, and is led by the third and fourth generations of Hinton’s. Family members serve in a number of roles, including Frank O.’s son, Bud Hinton, as President, and Bud’s son, Adam Hinton, as Vice President. Led by the ethos of “Faith, Family, Friends, and Farming,” Hinton Mills has grown along with the surrounding area. Their strong sense of family has built a tight-knit, supportive team, with some families employed there for generations. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Kentucky Gateway Museum Center hosted an exhibit in 2018 to recognize Hinton Mills and their impact on the agricultural community of Eastern Kentucky.

“Over the past hundred years, the Hinton family has consistently invested in and served their community. They regularly participate in local and regional events, ranging from agricultural fairs and the annual Fleming County FFA Tractor Parade, to hosting their annual week-long Seed Day customer appreciation event. Hinton Mills champions Kentucky’s agriculture industry, advocating for small agricultural businesses at the local, state, and national level. They are a part of several local business and industry groups, including the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Retail Federation. Notably, Adam has served on the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, the Kentucky Retail Federation Board of Directors, and the Kentucky FFA Foundation’s Board of Trustees. Like many small businesses, Hinton Mills rallied to face the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and adapted to continue supporting local farmers as they kept the country fed.

“Hinton Mills is a remarkable example of the resilience and adaptability of locally-owned small businesses. Small businesses, like Hinton Mills, form the heart of towns across Kentucky, and play a critical role in Kentucky’s agricultural industry. Congratulations to Bud, Adam, and the entire team at Hinton Mills. I wish them the best of luck, and I look forward to watching their continued growth and success in Kentucky.”