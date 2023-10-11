U.S. Rep. Andy Barr condemns ‘horrific’ terrorist attack against Israel

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): With innocent children slaughtered by the Palestinian terrorist organization, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky says the United States. must defend our key ally in the Middle East, Israel, “and the Congress must act, and that’s why I’m an original cosponsor of a resolution condemning this attack by Hamas.”

On Saturday, Hamas, a terrorist organization backed by Iran, launched n attack by land, air and sea against innocent civilians in Israel. More than a 1,000 Israeli’s have been killed, and more than 2,800 injured with more than 10 American deaths.

“The Israeli defense forces came across 40 dead babies decapitated,” Barr said. “This is horrific, It’s reminiscent of the Holocaust.”

Barr says that we have to look at what policies work to deter this kind of terrorism and what policies fail, and that the Biden administration needs to be held accountable.

“Weakness invites aggression,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s these barbaric terrorists that are responsible for this war.”

This war comes after a vote last week to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the top job in the House of Representatives. Barr says the war is creating a sense of urgency for Congress to elect a new House speaker.

Currently, the administration has the authorities it needs to replenish their stock piles of weapons. “That we’ve provided to them as part of a multi-year security assistance package, that’s already been approved and appropriate by the Congress,” Barr said, insisting that further assistance might be required.

In Louisville, people are contributing to the fight against terrorism. “Kentuckians are manufacturing the fins that go on those iron dome rockets that intercept the missiles that are incoming,” Barr said.

Barr says America needs to do all we can to deter a direct conflict between Iran and Israel. “This is a moment of truth for the American people to stand up and side with a democracy a beacon of freedom.”

Barr says the timing of the war is not a coincidence. It marks the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur war against Israel, adding the terrorist organization is using the war as ‘propaganda’ for their cause.