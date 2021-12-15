U.S. House holds moment of silence for tornado victims in Kentucky and other states

Kentucky's Congressional Delegation stood together on the House floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday night, Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation led a moment of silence on the floor of the U.S. House for tornado victims in Kentucky and surrounding states from the deadly storms on Dec. 10-11, 2021.

“In this moment of silence, I pray for God’s divine peace and comfort to be with every family in Western Kentucky and those in neighboring states who tragically lost a loved one during severe storms over the weekend. May the Lord, strengthen search and rescue teams, first responders and our National Guard as they continue their heroic efforts. In the midst of storms of this magnitude, there are always unsung heroes and although we may never know every detail, we salute each person who risked their own life to save another,” said Republican Congressman Hal Rogers, of Somerset, Dean of Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation. “The people of Eastern Kentucky know all too well, the pain and heartache of unexpected deadly storms, but we also know the blessing of compassion and hope that floods in during recovery efforts. As donation drives and volunteer crews begin to help our friends in Western Kentucky, it is my prayer that hope shines across this Commonwealth.”

“I was proud to join Kentucky’s congressional delegation in support of the Governor’s federal request for emergency assistance and I stand ready help our neighbors in the days ahead,” Rogers continued.

On Sunday, President Biden approved Governor Andy Beshear’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration, with full support from Kentucky’s Congressional delegation.

To view the moment of silence, click here.