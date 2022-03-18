U.S. Department of Commerce invests $2.36 million to expand healthcare jobs in Pikeville

The EDA investment is funded out of the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.36 million grant to Pikeville Medical Center, Inc., Pikeville, Kentucky, for the provision of new equipment that will be used to meet patient demand and critical healthcare needs.

The EDA investment is funded out of the American Rescue Plan’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment focused on supporting coal-reliant communities expansion into new industry sectors and recover from the pandemic. The project will provide the Pikeville Medical Center with a linear accelerator, which provides targeted radiation to fight cancer. This technology will progress this Appalachia community to meet patient demand and critical healthcare needs while supporting job creation in the healthcare field. This EDA project will be matched with $589,228 in local funds and is expected to create or retain more than 220 jobs.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to build back better from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “The President and the Department of Commerce are especially focused on supporting coal-reliant communities expand into new industry sectors. This investment will create jobs in the medical sector, developing a stronger regional economy in the process.”

“The Economic Development Administration is proud to support community-led economic development strategies to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project is part of EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment and will provide support as the local economy transitions from the coal industry to new fields. It will also allow Pikeville Medical Center to continue providing critical cancer-related and health care services to its community while creating jobs and promoting economic health.”

“Pikeville Medical Center plays a crucial role in Eastern Kentucky, providing much-needed health care to the region; but more than that, they are creating jobs – jobs in standard medicine as well as the jobs of the future with advanced medical technology,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “This critical funding will ensure that they are able to continue fulfilling their mission to improve the health and well-being of Eastern Kentuckians.”

“Kentucky has the highest cancer mortality rate in the country, and we have been at the top of the list for far too long,” said Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-05). “This investment in specialized medical equipment will help us fight cancer and save lives in Kentucky’s Appalachian region. I applaud Pikeville Medical Center and the EDA for making sure our people have access to state-of-the-art equipment and excellent medical professionals right here at home.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Big Sandy Area Development District (Big Sandy ADD) and the Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD). EDA funds Big Sandy ADD and KRADD to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate, and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs.

EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment allocates $300 million of EDA’s $3 billion American Rescue Plan appropriation to support coal communities as they recover from the pandemic and to help them create new jobs and opportunities, including through the creation or expansion of a new industry sector. Specifically, EDA has dedicated $100 million of its Build Back Better Regional Challenge funds and $200 million of its Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to directly support coal communities.