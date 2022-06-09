U.S. Department of Agriculture launches new initiative ‘Rural Partners Network’

Federal initiative aimed at better helping rural America access federal resources

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) –U.S. Department of Agriculture and representatives from across East Kentucky got together Thursday for the launch of a new initiative called ‘Rural Partners Network.’

The roundabout meeting was held by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary For Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small. The initiative aims at transforming the way the federal agencies partner with rural places to create more economic opportunities, and utilize federal resources.

The selected communities in Kentucky include Bell, Clay, Fulton, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Whitley counties.