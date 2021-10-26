U.S. Congressman Andy Barr votes to award Congressional Gold Medal to 13 fallen heroes

The legislation will now go to the U.S. Senate for consideration

WASHINGTON, Dc. (WTVQ) (RELEASE) – On Monday, U.S. Congressman Andy Barr voted for and the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously approved legislation awarding a posthumous Congressional Gold Medal to each of the thirteen fallen U.S. military servicemembers who were killed in a terrorist attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26, 2021.

According to Congressman Barr’s office, the fallen heroes were defending Americans and our Afghanistan allies who were evacuating Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country.

“Thirteen heroic military servicemembers gave the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that American citizens and our Afghan allies could escape the threat of the Taliban, ISIS, and other terrorist actors in Afghanistan during the withdrawal. I proudly cosponsored and voted tonight for the bill awarding these patriots the Congressional Gold Medal. The legacy of these American heroes will never be forgotten,” said Congressman Barr.

The legislation will now go to the U.S. Senate for consideration. The names of the fallen servicemembers receiving the posthumous Congressional Gold Medal are below:

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of Wentzville, Missouri

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Roseville, California

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, Logansport, Indiana

Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, Lawrence, Massachusetts and

· Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee