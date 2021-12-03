U.S. 60, I-64 interchange widening starts this month in Franklin County

Additional turn lanes to be added on U.S. 60 and I-64 westbound off-ramp

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the widening of U.S. 60 (Versailles Road) for additional left-turn lanes to the Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound on-ramps. Another right-turn lane will also be constructed on the I-64 westbound off-ramp to U.S. 60.

The construction will take place on U.S. 60 between Jett Boulevard and KY 1681 (Duncan Road) at the I-64 interchange. Preparation for the project began this month with signs alerting drivers of the pending construction. As the project progresses, weekday lane closures are possible from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Weekend lane closures are possible from 6 p.m. on Fridays through 6 a.m. on Mondays. All other times two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained on U.S. 60.

The contract was awarded on Oct. 7 to Bluegrass Contracting Corp. of Lexington for $2,537,600. The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 30, 2022.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.