U-Haul truck leads investigators to theft suspect

Estimated $12,000 worth of items recovered: Sheriff

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Markings on a U-Haul truck helped Pulaski County investigators arrest a 32-year-old Tateville man in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in tools, appliances and other items in a series of storage unit burglaries.

According to Sheriff Greg Speck, Timothy K. Hill, of Sugar Tree Hollow Road in Tateville, is charged with burglary and theft over $10,000.

The case began Nov. 13 when deputies were dispatched to a burglary of a storage building on Oak Hill Road where a zero-turn mower, trailer, and tools valued at more than $6,000 had been taken.

Deputy Dan Pevley worked this investigation and sent out a message to other deputies and staff at the Sheriff’s Office about the break-in to alert them if they had similar cases or received any information and she shared surveillance photos that showed someone with a partial face covering near a U-Haul truck, Speck said.

At about 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Trent Massey and Deputy Kyle Edwards were patrolling on Tanglewood Drive when they saw a U-Haul truck sitting in a driveway and were able to match some of the identifiers on the truck with those in the photographs. Through their investigation, the deputies learned Hill was involved in burglaries of multiple storage units, according to the sheriff.

Deputies recovered the zero-turn mower, a washer and dryer, dining room table and chairs, a “job box” set of tools, and a utility trailer. According to the sheriff, several other storage units have been broken into, and those investigations continue.

“The Deputies worked hard to solve this case and return the property to one of the victims,” said Speck.

Anyone with information about these break-ins should call the Sheriff’s Office at 606- 678-5145 leave a tip on the webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php or

call the tip line at 606-679-8477.