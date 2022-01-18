TyTy Washington Jr. named SEC Freshman of the week for fourth week straight

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky’s TyTy Washington Jr. has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the week for the fourth consecutive week. Washington scored a career-high 28 points on Saturday against UT’s top five defense. He’s the first player since Devin Booker in 2014 to earn 4 consecutive freshman of the week accolades. In the last week Washington averaged 21.5 points per game while shooting 67% from the floor and 50% from three.