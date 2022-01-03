TyTy Washington Jr. hauls in SEC weekly honor for third time

Washington averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 assists per game in two wins last week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky men’s basketball’s freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. Washington has now earned the distinction a league-leading three times this season.

Washington Jr., the “silent assassin,” as UK head coach John Calipari calls him, had another quietly solid week. Washington averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in dominating victories over Missouri and High Point this past week.

Washington scored 14 points and grabbed six boards in the SEC opener vs. Missouri, making 2 of 4 3-pointers. He followed that performance with 15 points and a career-high nine assists in just 25 minutes vs. High Point. He made 6 of 9 from the floor in that game, including 3 of 5 from long range. Washington has dished out 31 assists over his last six games and is shooting 50% from the floor this season.

In Kentucky’s 11 victories, Washington is averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game. He is shooting 53.5% from the field, 44.2% from behind the arc and 83.3% from the line in victories. He has scored in double figures in 10 of the 11 wins with nine points in the dominating victory over North Carolina. In those wins, Washington is also second on the team in assists per game (3.9) and third in rebounds per game (4.7).

For the season, Washington is averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 50% from the floor. He has dished out 31 assists over the last six games.

Washington is the first UK player to earn SEC Freshman of the Week at least three times in a season since Tyrese Maxey in 2019-20. Maxey was recognized three times for a weekly honor before being selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team by the league’s coaches at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Wildcats have now earned five honors this season and have earned at least one honor in three consecutive weeks. Sahvir Wheeler won SEC Player of the Week following his 26-point effort against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic. Oscar Tshiebwe was honored a week ago following a record-breaking 28-rebound performance against Western Kentucky. Washington was also recognized last week and on Nov. 22.

Kentucky has dominated the weekly SEC awards with Calipari at the helm. UK has won more weekly SEC honors (115) than any other school during the Calipari era, including 88 SEC Freshman of the Week honors and 27 SEC Player of the Week awards.

The Wildcats make their first road trip within league play on Tuesday. UK travels to LSU for a 7 p.m. ET tilt on ESPN in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.