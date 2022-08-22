Tyrese Maxey returns to Lexington to hold basketball camp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Kentucky basketball star and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey returned to Lexington to hold a free basketball camp on Saturday. The camp was held at the Joe Craft Center on the University of Kentucky’s campus. Boys and girls between the ages of 7 through 12 were able to learn from Maxey and other coaches. The camp was also free to the public. Participants were given lunch and swag to take home when the camp ended. Maxey hosted camps in Philadelphia and Dallas before coming to Lexington.