Tyler Childers releases new album Rustin’ In The Rain

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — Tyler Childers released his latest album, Rustin’ In The Rain, on Friday ahead of his tour.

His album features seven new songs, including:

Rustin’ In The Rain Phone Calls and E-mails Luke 2:8-10 Help Me Make It Through The Night Percheron Mules In Your Love Space And Time

Childers praises his music as having roots in bluegrass, Southern rock and Appalachian tradition that have pushed the boundaries of country music and his own fan base in The New York Times.

He’ll bring his tour, which begins on Sept. 10, to Rupp Arena for two sold-out dates on Dec. 30 and 31.

For more information, head to tylerchildersmusic.com.