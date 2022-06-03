Two women killed in crash in Perry County

The deadly crash happened early Friday afternoon on Ky 1096

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two women were killed Friday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Perry County.

The deputy coroner says it happened around 12:45 p.m. on KY 1096, also known as Big Creek Road.

The road was temporarily shutdown, but has since reopened, according to the deputy coroner.

The names of the women who died were not immediately released.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.