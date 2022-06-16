Two women found dead after carbon monoxide poisoning in Breathitt County

Investigators say one of the women started a vehicle parked in the garage below the residence

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say on Wednesday, June 15, at approximately 9:57 P.M., two women were found dead in a home on Mcintosh Road in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.

State Police identified the women as Brenda Mullins, 77 of Jackson and Sharon White, 76 of Lost Creek. According to KSP, an initial investigation indicates that one of the women started a vehicle parked in the garage below the residence, causing both victims to succumb to carbon monoxide poisoning.

State Police say both victims are scheduled for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected at this time.