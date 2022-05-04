Two western Kentucky sites with bird flu outbreaks given all clear

A commercial chicken broiler in Fulton County and commercial turkey operation in Webster County cleared

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two sites in western Kentucky that were identified earlier this year as having outbreaks of bird flu have been cleared, according to state and federal agriculture officials.

The bird flu was confirmed at a commercial chicken broiler in Fulton County on Valentine’s Day and at a commercial turkey operation in Webster County, according to officials.

The two sites have been under quarantine and a number of birds were killed to stop the spread of the deadly virus since the detections.

The bird flu has been detected among commercial producers and backyard tenders in 32 states in recent months, according to agriculture officials.