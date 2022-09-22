Two vehicles found with bullet holes after shots fired in Lexington

Police say the search continues for a suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night. According to officers, someone fired shots around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Tates Creek Road.

Police say they found two unoccupied vehicles with bullet holes. According to officers, no arrest have been made so far.

Police say anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.