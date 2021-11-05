Two-vehicle crash claims life of 59-year-old man in Harlan County

MOLUS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 59-year-old man was killed Thursday night when his car crossed the center line and crashed into another, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, troopers say they received a 911 call of a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 119 in the Molus community of Harlan County. Detective Andy Soltess and Detective Rodney Sturgill responded to investigate the collision.

Initial investigation indicates a black 2013 Chevrolet Cruze traveling north, driven by 59-year-old Richard Hawkins, of Loyall, crossed the centerline into the southbound lane where it collided with a 2017 silver Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 28-year-old Hannah Osborne.

Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene by Harlan County Deputy Coroner Jim Rich. Hannah Osborne was transported by EMS to Pineville Community Hospital for moderate injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected into the collision, which still under investigation by Det. Andy Soltess.