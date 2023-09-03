Two taken to hospital after Sunday afternoon car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington fire and police have been on scene of a two-vehicle car crash Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials says the crash happened at the intersection of Man ‘O War Boulevard and Pimlico Parkway just before 4:30 p.m.

Details are limited but the Lexington fire department says at least two people were transported to the hospital. One had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. Both are said to be in stable condition.

Lanes of Man ‘O War are blocked off while crews investigate and clean up the crash.

No word yet on how long those road closures will last.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.