UPDATE: Grandfather loses Christmas presents in two-story duplex fire

UPDATE POSTED NOVEMBER 23, 2021 AT 10:45 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The family that lived in the duplex on Fiddler Creek Way suffered damage not only to their home, but to Christmas presents as well.

The Lexington Fire Department stated that one person was inside the unit when the fire started, however the resident nor any firefighters were injured.

As crews approached the fire, flames were coming out of the first floor of the duplex and up the back of the outside.

The Lowry family lived in the unit. The father of the family said he had bought a lot of Christmas presents for his grandchildren and those were lost in the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED NOVEMBER 23, 2021 AT 10:26 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters were busy Tuesday morning responding to a call on 1006 Fiddler Creek Way in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, when crews arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they found a 2-story duplex heavily damaged by smoke and flames.

The attached unit does not appear to have suffered much damage.

All occupants got out of the building safely.