Two shot in domestic situation in Madison County

The shootings happened in a home on Mule Shed Lane

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Madison County Sheriff’s deputies say around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a call came in at a home on Mule Shed Lane for an ongoing domestic situation. Investigators say there are emergency protective orders in place at this home.

Deputies say the estranged husband showed up at the house with a shotgun. They say his wife saw him approaching the house with the gun. Deputies say she was inside the home with two other men. They say she locked the front door and the three people took shelter in a back bedroom.

Deputies say the husband kicked-in the front door, went to the back bedroom and shot through the door, hitting one of the men, who returned fire, hitting the husband.

Investigators say while the husband was reloading his shotgun, the two men ran out of the house. They say the husband then grabbed his wife and took her into the bathroom where he holed-up.

Deputies arrived and say they were able to talk the husband out of the house and he was taken into custody without incident. They say his wife was not hurt.

He was rushed into surgery at UK Hospital in Lexington, according to investigators.

The other man who was shot drove himself to Baptist Health Richmond where he was treated and released, according to deputies.

No names were immediately released.