Two rescues at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary

Lexington Fire responded to two calls Sunday afternoon with non-life threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department responded to two calls at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary Sunday afternoon.

Lexington fire says the first call came in just after 2:30 for an unconscious person. First responders removed the patient from the trail using a UTV. Lexington fire says they are being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second incident came in about an hour later, just before 3:40. Lexington fire responded to a call for a rope rescue for someone who had fallen about 100 feet off the trail. Firefighters say the patient was rescued by boat and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.