Two people injured in overnight ATV crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Two people have been injured after an ATV accident in Laurel County overnight.

The London Laurel County Rescue says first responders were called around 11:41 p.m. Saturday to a vehicle collision on Hazel Patch Road.

When they arrived, they found an ATV had went over a steep embankment and two people were trapped.

First responders were able to free the people and bring them safely up. Both were airlifted to the hospital for further treatment.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.