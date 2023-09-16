Two people injured in Friday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after they say two people were hurt in a Friday night shooting.

Police say they responded to the 1200 block of Alexandria Drive just before 11:30 Friday night for a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male and a juvenile who’d been shot.

They were taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

They say the shooting stemmed from a disorder.

Police have arrested two in connection to the shooting. Police say 19-year-old Juan Luis Esparza and 18-year-old Juan Pablo Esparza were arrested at the scene. Both are being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Juan Luis Esparza has been charged with assault 1st and 2nd degree, carrying a concealed weapon, and wanton endangerment. Juan Pablo Esparza has been charged with wanton endangerment.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.