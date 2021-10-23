Two people injured in collision at I-75 and Paris Pike Exit in Lexington

Lexington Police say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say two people were injured Friday night in a collision at I-75 and the Paris Pike Exit (113) in Lexington.

Investigators say it happened just before 9:00 p.m.

Police say a vehicle headed outbound was turning left onto the northbound I-75 ramp when there was a collision with another vehicle that was headed inbound.

The two people who were injured suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police. No names were released.

Investigators say no charges were filed in the case.

The accident did impact traffic temporarily, but the scene was cleared shortly after the crash.