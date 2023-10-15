Two people injured after apartment fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after an apartment fire Sunday afternoon in Lexington.

The Lexington Fire Department says firefighters responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Malabu Drive for a structure fire. When they arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a first floor apartment.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

The victims were found outside the apartment and were taken to the hospital.

Battalion Chief Adam Sorrell says the two people will be displaced. It’s unclear if anyone else in the apartment will also be displaced at this time.

Sorrell says neighbors noticed the smoke and jumped in to help.

“There were some neighbors who heroically knock on the door, try to get them out. One of them even attempted to break a window out to try to get people out. We haven’t located that subject yet, but we will and thank them for helping out,” says Chief Sorrell.

The cause and the origin of the fire is under investigation.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.