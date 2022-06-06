Two people in hospital after overnight accident in Nicholasville

Nicholasville Police say the accident happened just after midnight

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An on-duty Nicholasville Police officer and one other person are in the hospital for minor after an accident just after midnight on Monday.

According to the Nicholasville Police Department, the accident happened on South Main Street at the Brown Street intersection.

The collision involved an on-duty Nicholasville police officer’s cruiser and one other vehicle. Both drivers were sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the accident, or whether the two drivers have been released from the hospital.