Two people from central Kentucky killed in crash in Ohio

A Nicholasville man and Lexington woman were killed and another woman injured in collision on I-75 near Miami Township, Ohio

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OH (WTVQ/WKEF) – Two people from central Kentucky were killed and a third seriously injured in a collision on I-75 in Ohio, according to WKEF and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The report says the deadly collision happened on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 around 10:30 a.m. near Miami Township.

According to the report, 84-year old William T. Maxson, of Nicholasville, was driving a Ford F-Super Duty pickup truck north on I-75 around the 45 mile marker when he collided with an Ohio Department of Transportation truck driven by 55-year old Jessica A. Brown, of Dayton, Ohio.

Maxson and a passenger, 74-year old Ruth Neikirk, of Lexington, died at the scene. Another passenger in Maxson’s pickup truck, 83-year old Mary B. Maxson, of Nicholasville, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to the report.

Jessica Brown, the ODOT truck driver, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

Investigators say everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The cause of the deadly collision is under investigation.