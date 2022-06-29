Two people found with gunshot wounds, sent to hospital Tuesday night

According to Lexington Police, it happened around 11:45 Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting late Tuesday night in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 1400 block of North Limestone around 11:45 PM, where they found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators later found shell casings on nearby Jordan Avenue.

According to police, there are no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story.