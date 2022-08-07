Two More Mobile Registration Centers Open in Breathitt, Owsley Counties
FEMA has opened a second mobile registration center in Breathitt County and a new center in Owsley County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – FEMA has opened a second mobile registration center in Breathitt County and a new center in Owsley County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured loss from the flooding that began July 26.
Center locations:
- Breathitt County, Marie Roberts Elementary School, 115 Red Skin Run, Lost Creek, KY 41348
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 10
- Owsley County, 99 County Barn Rd., Booneville KY 41314
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Previously opened locations:
- Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- Floyd County, Martin Community Center, 7199 KY Rte. 80, Langley, KY 41645
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- Pike County, 15308 US 23 S., Jenkins, KY 41537
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Flood survivors who live in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance.
FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.
FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.
It is not necessary to go to a mobile center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry, Pike, Owsley and Whitley counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: How to Register with Disaster Survivor Assistance – YouTube.
Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.