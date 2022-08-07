Two More Mobile Registration Centers Open in Breathitt, Owsley Counties

FEMA has opened a second mobile registration center in Breathitt County and a new center in Owsley County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – FEMA has opened a second mobile registration center in Breathitt County and a new center in Owsley County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured loss from the flooding that began July 26.

Center locations:

Breathitt County, Marie Roberts Elementary School, 115 Red Skin Run, Lost Creek, KY 41348 Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 10

Owsley County, 99 County Barn Rd., Booneville KY 41314 Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily



Previously opened locations:

Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339 Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962 Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Floyd County, Martin Community Center, 7199 KY Rte. 80, Langley, KY 41645 Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831 Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858 Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701 Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Pike County, 15308 US 23 S., Jenkins, KY 41537 Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily



Flood survivors who live in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance.

FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

It is not necessary to go to a mobile center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry, Pike, Owsley and Whitley counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: How to Register with Disaster Survivor Assistance – YouTube.

Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.