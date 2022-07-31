Two men with gunshot wounds walk into hospital after overnight shooting

Lexington Police say a 22-year-old man and 23-year-old man walked into U.K's emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of West Main Street just before 2 A.M. Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene, they say they found shell casings but no victims. Police say 20 minutes later, they were informed that two adult men had walked into the emergency room at U.K. Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, the men are 22 and 23 years old and in stable condition.

Lexington police says it believes the two men are involved in the shooting, but doesn’t know yet who is the victim or suspect or if other people are involved. Police say the two men are not in custody.

Lexington police say this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information or home security footage that could help with the investigation, please call Lexington Police or submit a tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.