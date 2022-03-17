Two men killed in pickup truck crash in Bell County

The accident happened just after midnight in the Little Clear Creek community

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men were killed early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Bell County, according to WRIL Radio.

The report says 20-year old Colby Frazier, of Pineville, was driving a 2018 Ford F-250 pickup truck on Little Clear Creek Road around 12:15 a.m., when the truck went off the road into a ditch line and overturned, throwing the driver and his lone passenger from the truck.

Frazier died from his injuries at Pineville Community Health Center, according to the report. Frazier’s passenger, 28-year old Caleb Bayless, of Pineville, died at the accident scene, according to WRIL Radio.

Bell County Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster were first on the scene. The two were assisted by Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Messer and George Howard. The Bell County Rescue Squad and Bell County Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the crash scene.