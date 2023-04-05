Two men charged with kidnapping in Winchester after allegedly grabbing 7-year-old

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men are now charged with kidnapping after a report about suspicious men looking for children at a playground in Winchester.

Police say the incident happened earlier this week. The Clark County Detention Center shows 21-year-old Rahul Rahul and 23-year-old Arvind Arvind were arrested on kidnapping charges Monday after a report about men waiting on top of a slide for children at Legacy Grove Park.

Winchester Police say officers responded after they were contacted by a concerned citizen who saw something suspicious at the playground.

The Winchester Sun reports the suspects allegedly grabbed a 7-year-old by the wrist and forced him to sit and take photos with them.

The paper reports police found pictures of the child on one of the men’s cell phones.

Tuesday, park officials at Legacy Grove Park released a statement thanking members of the community:

“We are thankful for our park family, whose quick response to this situation helped our friends at the Winchester Police Department take immediate action.”

Winchester Police say, as part of their usual practice, officers will increase patrol at city parks during spring break and in the summer months.