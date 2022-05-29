Two men arrested on multiple drug, gun charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/FACEBOOK POST) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Sunday detailing an undercover investigation that led to the arrest of two men.

The post reads:

“According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover investigation has led to the arrest of two men on multiple drug and firearm charges.

The undercover investigation began after the Sheriff Office received numerous complaints about drug trafficking at a residence on East Kentucky Highway 92. The investigation led Deputies Derek Dennis, James Barnett in obtaining a search warrant for that residence. The search warrant was executed on May 29, 2020, at 12:10 am. Upon arrival at the residence the Deputies located their suspect outside with a 40-caliber handgun lying beside him. A search of his person resulted in approximately 66 Alprazolam tablets, 13 Buprenorphine tablets, 14 Clonazepam tablets and a small amount of methamphetamine being found. Also, another individual was found outside with two rifles lying beside him. A search of this person resulted in a glass vial with suspected methamphetamine and ammunition for the rifles was found in his pockets. The search of the residence resulted in approximately 45 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, new plastic baggies consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics, 4 more rifles with a shotgun and $3,080.00 in cash. All items were seized.

Deputy Dennis charged and arrested Jody Bell of Monticello, Ky. for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine)-(enhanced), trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree-2nd or greater offense-(greater than or equal to 10 drug unspecified)-(enhanced), trafficking in a controlled substance-3rd degree (greater than or equal to 20 but less than 120 drug unspecified)-(enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and 7 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputy Barnett charged and arrested John Phillips of Stearns, Ky. for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bell and Phillips were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Deputies Dennis and Barnett were assisted by Deputies Allen Cash and Jerry Meadows.

The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff Office.

In other law enforcement actions, the Wayne County Sheriff Office made the following unrelated arrests.

William C. Evans of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a drug paraphernalia. Evans was also arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charges of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and for traffic violations.

Calvin Godsey of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charge of theft by deception-including cold checks.

Eric L. Jones of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charge of harassing communications.

Evans, Godsey and Jones wee lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.”