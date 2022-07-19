Two Keys Tavern in Lexington to reopen at new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A historic bar in Lexington is returning after a pandemic shutdown. Two Keys Tavern announced Tuesday it’s reopening in a new location next month. The bar closed in 2020 after filing for bankruptcy. It was established in 1954.

The owners say they expect to reopen in August, just in time for the new school year. According to Two Keys, there will be multiple patios, a rooftop feature and even an underground tap room with a hidden entrance. Its new location is at 380 South Limestone between CLUBHOUSE and CD Central, less than 900 feet away from its original spot.