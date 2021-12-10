Two Kentucky WWII Vets return home after Pearl Harbor anniversary visit

Stanley Parnell and Charles O'Bryan returned home Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two World War II Veterans from Kentucky returned home Thursday after visiting Pearl Harbor on the 80th anniversary of the attack.

According to Honor Flight Bluegrass, Stanley Parnell and Charles O’Bryan returned to a warm welcome home at the Louisville airport by family and fans. They were among a dozen other brothers in arms in Pearl Harbor for the anniversary on Dec. 7.

2,403 Americans died in the attack.

You can watch the full video if their return HERE.