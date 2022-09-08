Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest

Kewpie the opossum and Hank the Horse in nationwide contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London.

Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36 on Good Afternoon Kentucky on Wednesday. Poindexter says Kewpie was attacked by a cat when he was a baby and has one eye, scoliosis, hip arthritis and sometimes needs a wheelchair. You can watch the segment HERE.

Also in the running is Hank the Horse with the nonprofit For Hank’s Sake. Hank visits libraries and schools to empower and encourage children of all ages to achieve literacy excellence. You can watch an ABC 36 feature that aired on Monday, HERE.

Voting is underway and concludes at 10 p .m. Thursday. It’s free to vote.

You can vote for Kewpie HERE.

You can vote for Hank HERE.

According to America’s Favorite Pet, the winner will take home $10,000 and be featured in InTouch Magazine.