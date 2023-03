Two injured in Lexington car accident

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Two people have been been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car accident Saturday afternoon.

The Lexington Police Department says they were called to a vehicle accident in the 500 block of Euclid Avenue just after 5 p.m.

They say a vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The impact caused one car to roll over onto its roof.

The street was blocked off while crews cleaned up the scene.