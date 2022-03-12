Two hurt in fiery collision in Lexington

The crash happened at Russell Cave Road at Hawthorne Lane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were hurt in a collision Friday afternoon in Lexington where one of the vehicle’s caught fire, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle that caught fire managed to escape. Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. No names were released.

Police say the collision happened around 3:00 p.m. at Russell Cave Road and Hawthorne Lane.

The road was reopened at 4:20 p.m., according to police.