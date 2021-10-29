Two Eastern Kentucky lottery winners claim big prizes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Lottery has been busy paying two players from Eastern Kentucky who won big.

Tiffany Andro of Hoskinston recently purchased a $10 Lucky 7’s Fast Play ticket at One Stop Market in Hoskinston. Moments later, she discovered she had won $350,069.

“I went to the store with my fiancé’s mom to buy a few things when I decided to buy the ticket. I scanned it and I was shocked,” Andro told lottery officials.

“I never ever buy lottery tickets. I don’t know why I bought this ticket,” she said.

Fast Play is a series of games with instant cash prizes and a rolling jackpot, yet instead of waiting for a drawing to take place, players immediately know if they have won a prize. The price point purchased determines how much of the jackpot is won. In this case, Andro chose to buy the $10 ticket, winning 100% of the estimated jackpot amount of $350,069.

Andro, along with her fiancé Jimmy, made the drive to lottery headquarters in Louisville on Tuesday where she received a check for $248,549 after taxes.

“I’m excited because our home burnt down seven years ago and we’ve been trying to rebuild it,” she said.

One Stop Market will receive a bonus of $3,500 for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, a London man who wishes to remain anonymous claimed a Break Fort Knox Scratch-off ticket on October 26th.

He purchased the $30 scratch-off at Circle K on Gordon Hill Pike in Corbin. He handed the ticket to his wife to scratch off. “I scratched it off and I said, ‘A hundred thousand?’ He said, ‘No, you’re looking at the wrong number.’”

“I figured she was looking at the wrong number, we’ve done that before,” he said.

The ticket matched the number 27 in the first spot on the fourth row where located below was the $100,000 prize.

The Laurel County man received a check for $71,000, after taxes.

He told lottery officials they plan to use the winnings to pay off bills.

“This is a blessing,” he said.

Circle K will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.