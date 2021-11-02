Two Central Kentucky school districts lift mask requirement

Jessamine County and Madison County Schools are no longer requiring masks.

JESSAMINE/MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two school districts in Central Kentucky won’t require students to wear masks anymore, leaving that decision up to students and their families.

Jessamine County Schools lifted its mandate November 1, and Madison County Schools plans to move to masks being optional starting November 8.

“We are opting now to remove the mandate. Staff and students, even parents that are visiting are more than welcome to continue wearing the mask if they feel more comfortable. But it is no longer mandatory,” said Madison County Schools Public Information Officer Erin Stewart.

Friday, Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore released a statement saying he suggested monitoring data, “For three days, and if the trend data improves, transition from mandating masks to recommending masks for students, staff, and visitors to JCS’ campuses starting November 1.”

The statement also said the district would continue to monitor state and local COVID-19 data.

According to Stewart, the decision to remove the mask mandate in Madison County Schools was due to the county being out of the COVID-19 “red zone.”

“We’re now down to the point where our community is no longer in the red and we’ve been out of the red for a little bit of time. We feel pretty comfortable that things have kind of leveled off. We’re hoping that people are getting vaccinated and taking care of their health in the best way that’s possible for them,” said Stewart.

In the school districts, the changes bring relief and hesitancy from concerned parents and people in the community.

“This is pretty disappointing,” said Lora Nicholson on Madison County Schools’ Facebook page.

“It’s optional. Your child can still wear a mask,” said Angie Kelly Wheeler on Madison County Schools’ Facebook page.

Robert Levasseur’s 13-year-old daughter is a student at East Jessamine Middle School. He says he’s ready to see his daughter go to school without a mask.

“I think it’s time. I think it’s been overdue, that it should have been lifted a while ago. Let it run its course, and we’ll go day by day,” said Levasseur.

Both districts will continue to require masks on school transportation.