Two cats die in morning apartment fire in Johnson County

Two dogs and a cat were rescued but two other cats died in the fire

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An apartment caught fire in Johnson County Monday morning.

According to the Rockhouse Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to an apartment fire off 460, around 3:20 a.m.

Fire officials say firefighters encountered heavy smoke from the apartment when they arrived.

Officials say the fire was extinguished quickly, with damage contained to only one apartment.

Two dogs and a cat were rescued but two other cats died in the fire.

Officials say no people were injured.

Castle Fire Department, Dalton West and Oil Springs Fire Department all assisted with the fire.