Two car collision on Alexandria Dr.

Alexandria Dr. in Lexington was closed due to a wreck.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say Monday morning two vehicles got into a wreck on Alexandria drive between Old Frankfort Pike and the RJ Corman railroad tracks.

Police closed Alexandria Drive while they cleared the scene, but the road is now back open.

Lexington Police say a vehicle crossed the median on Alexandria Drive heading towards Old Frankfort Pike, hitting the front quadrant of the other vehicle. According to police, the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police say no charges have been filed and no cause has been determined.