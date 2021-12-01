Two arrested in Pulaski County after officers found them “passed out”

Booked in the Pulaski County Detention Center

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were arrested in Pulaski County after the sheriff’s office says officers found them passed out in a vehicle.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a report of two individuals “passed out” came in on Saturday, Nov. 27 just after 4 p.m. When the officers arrived, both individuals were unable to be immediately woken up. One of the officers administered sternum rubs to the male in the driver’s seat and eventually woke him up. The female in the front passenger’s seat eventually woke up, as well.

The sheriff’s office reports both people appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and not alcohol. The male was identified as Derrick L. Johnson, Jr. age 33, of Park Avenue in Somerset. According to deputies, Johnson had an active bench warrant out of Pulaski County District Court.

The female was identified as Katelyn Dodd, age 30, of Hardwick Road in Bronston, and was also found to have an active warrant out of Wayne County District Court.

Both people were arrested on the active warrants and for public intoxication of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office reports two bags containing a white crystal-like substance that was suspected to be Methamphetamine was found, along with vials of suspected Heroin and nine Xanax tablets. $1,837 was also found on Dodd.

Derrick Johnson was arrested for the additional charges of:

Charge 1: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine) Charge 2: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (greater than 2 grams of Heroin but less than 100 grams) Charge 3: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 2nd or greater Offense (less than ten doses of a Schedule 1 and 2 Narcotic)

Katelyn Dodd was arrested for the additional charges of:

Charge 1: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine) Charge 2: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (greater than 2 grams of Heroin but less than 100 grams) Charge 3: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 2nd or greater Offense (less than ten doses of a Schedule 1 and 2 Narcotic)