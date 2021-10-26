Twelve clean water projects share more than $16.5 million

Projects funded in Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Trimble counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $16.5 million to deliver clean drinking water and improve sewer and water infrastructure from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

Awards were presented to nine grantees to fund 12 projects in Henry, Jefferson, Oldham and Trimble counties. The work ranges from water main extensions, pump station replacements and upgrades to existing water infrastructure. A list of recipients, award amounts and project descriptions are found here.

“As we’re building a better Kentucky, modern infrastructure is vital,” said Beshear. “Today’s awards from the Cleaner Water Program will ensure we can continue attracting new investors and providing clean water and quality service for Kentuckians. These are top priorities for my administration as we work to improve the lives of our families and create opportunity in every corner of Kentucky.”

These four counties received the following award commitments:

Henry County: $592,224 to fund three projects;

Jefferson County: $14,079,994 to fund three projects;

Oldham County: $1,565,673 to fund three projects; and

Trimble County: $311,106 to fund three projects.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency (KIPDA) submitted the funding requests for these projects to the KIA. With the exception of Oldham County, the $16.5 million funding award uses the counties’ entire county allocation from the Cleaner Water Program.

Sample Projects

A $7,039,997 award to Jefferson County MSD will pay for a portion of a project to improve capacity at the Paddy’s Run Pump Station. The pump station, built in 1953, has exceeded its useful life as needs have exceeded capacity to best serve Louisville residents during flooding events. This project will upgrade capacity and install a discharge piping system over the existing levee. A new facility will minimize community, environmental and safety risks. Paddy’s Run Pump Station serves 214,500 people, 70,000 homes, 6,000 businesses and 40 neighborhoods.

In Trimble County, a $6,106 waterline extension project will make a drastic difference for five Kentucky households who will now have access to clean drinking water in their homes for the first time. Two of the homes utilize cisterns, while two other residences use two hand-dug wells. One of the residences that does not have water uses a creek for their water.

The Governor also awarded a $909,500 Community Development Block Grant to the City of Bedford to support the Bedford Wastewater Improvements project. This project was also supported by CWP funds and will replace three water pump stations to better serve more than 300 customers.

About the Cleaner Water Program

A total of $35.2 million has been awarded to grantees to fund transformative projects since the call for projects was announced June 1. Water resource coordinators, representing Kentucky’s 15 Area Development Districts (ADD), and Area Water Management Councils and utilities are still invited to submit project profiles through the Water Resource Information System (WRIS) portal to indicate interest in funding from the Cleaner Water Program. Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, may collaborate with a coordinator and council to submit a project. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.

Cleaner Water Program funding is allocated in three ways: